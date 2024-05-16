People, schools and borders Research Report Published

A new report has been launched into the experiences of people in education in border areas.

The research aimed to better understand experiences of education and expectations of education provision in border areas. Through engagement with parents and other stakeholders, the research provides insights into the challenges and opportunities of living along the border.

The ‘People, schools and borders’ research project was a partnership between Ulster University, the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) and Educate Together.

The project was funded by the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) Communities in Partnership Programme (CIPP) which promotes reconciliation and integration between and within communities across Northern Ireland and in the border areas of Ireland.

The research will feature as part of a special conference being held in the Ulster University Derry ~ Londonderry on Wednesday 29 May, 20024. ‘Future North West’ includes exciting panel discussions and networking opportunities that will help shape the future of the North West City Region. You can find out more and book a place via https://bit.ly/3WyULeH

‘People, schools and borders’ report available online here: https://www.ief.org.uk/our-work/research/people-schools-and-borders/

