PICTURES: 33 images of relieved A Level students today in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 15:44 BST
A-level results in Northern Ireland in 2025 are broadly similar to those in 2024, it has emerged.

It has been revealed that around 30.4% of entries awarded A* or A grades in 2025 compared to 30.3% in 2024.

That was widely expected as grades returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Isabelle Myles receives her A-level results at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Belfast.

1.

Isabelle Myles receives her A-level results at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Belfast.

Pupils pictured receiving their A-level results at St Dominics Grammar school Falls Road in Belfast.

2.

Pupils pictured receiving their A-level results at St Dominics Grammar school Falls Road in Belfast.

Pupils pictured receiving their A-level results at St Dominics Grammar school Falls Road in Belfast.

3.

Pupils pictured receiving their A-level results at St Dominics Grammar school Falls Road in Belfast.

Hollie Wilson receives her A-level results at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Belfast.

4.

Hollie Wilson receives her A-level results at Sullivan Upper School in Holywood, Belfast.

