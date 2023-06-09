​Police launch awareness campaign following 189 reports of ticket fraud in Northern Ireland last year

There were 7,088 reports of ticket fraud across the UK last year, including 189 reports in Northern Ireland. Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock, chair of the ScamwiseNI Partnership, urged people - including those purchasing tickets for events this summer - to take steps to protect themselves.

"It can be so tempting to get caught up in the hype, and rush to have that must-have ticket for that sold-out gig, but you should never buy tickets from unknown websites or people you do not know," he said. "We know how disappointing it is to find out tickets for a show, or an event, are all gone, but so do the criminals and they exploit that to target would-be concert-goers.

"We're appealing to people to take steps to protect themselves from unscrupulous ticket sellers looking to take advantage of their eagerness to attend an event."

Chief Superintendent Gerard Pollock

Mr Pollock said he would particularly appeal to parents buying tickets for children and young adults going to a concert, and those who made a last-minute decision to go to a performance, to be extra cautious. "Too often we see reports of tickets that don't appear at all, or are just screenshots of genuine tickets that won't get you any farther than the ticket barrier," he said.

Ticket fraud can involve the use of images and graphics from genuine sellers to create fake websites to deceive customers. Recent examples in Northern Ireland involved the purchase of tickets on social media. Money was sent to sellers, but the tickets were never received. When the buyers contacted the sellers, they were blocked.