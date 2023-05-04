The news comes weeks after an inspection report was critical of its safeguarding measures, and just days after almost the whole board of governors quit.

The News Letter has approached the college by phone to find out more, but no response had been received at time of writing.

The PSNI said today: “Police have received a report of allegations of non-recent inappropriate behaviour.

The grounds of Erne Integrated College and, inset, the logo

"An investigation has been launched and we are making enquiries to establish the circumstances.

"We will continue to work with our partners to protect and safeguard children. There are no further details at this time.”

Efforts to find out what is going on via the area’s local councillors have proved largely fruitless.

A couple of them told the News Letter they had made enquiries, but had learned little.

One councillor said: “It’s like a closed book. They’ve brought the shutters down. We haven’t a clue.

"Whatever has happened, I think they’ve closed up like a clam, and you’re not going to get anybody to prise it open at the moment.”

An inspection during March was hampered by strike action, but nonetheless the inspectors said issued a report the following month.

It said that the school was failing in its safeguarding arrangements.

It said: “The school’s arrangements for safeguarding are unsatisfactory. The areas which must be improved urgently include:

"Providing the staff with the relevant training in relation to child protection and safeguarding;

"And ensuring the procedures for monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of the arrangements for safeguarding are robust, including the review and update of key safeguarding and child protection policies.”

There were other areas of improvement identified, like improving teaching quality overall.

This week it transpired that nine out of the 11 governors of Erne Integrated College Board of Governors have resigned.

In response to that, the principal, Jimmy Jackson-Ware, issued a statement saying: “The resignation of the governors is a temporary situation. The school will continue to function as normal and there will be no impact on the high quality learning and teaching…

"My planned retirement has absolutely nothing to do with the governor resignations. I turned 60 years of age in November 2022. After 35 years of very rewarding and fulfilling teaching service, including 18 years as a principal, I made the decision to retire…

"My passion for integrated education remains the same and I wish Erne Integrated College every success in the future.

“I will continue to be the Principal of Erne Integrated College until my retirement on 31st August 2023.”

At time of writing, the school’s Facebook page was business-as-usual, with announcement’s about a head boy’s birthday and the upcoming coronation.

