Presbyterian Church in Ireland to elect new moderator on Tuesday

Crumlin Presbyterian Church, Co Antrim

Both ministers attended the Presbyterian Union theological college in Belfast at the same time and were called to their first congregations in the same year - 1997.

Mr Murray, 57, is the son-in-law of a former Presbyterian moderator the late Rev Dr David McGaughey, of Mourne church, KIlkeel, and has been minister in Drumreagh since 2016.

He was ordained to Hilltown and Clonduff congregations, Co Down in 1997, having spent three years assisting in Terrace Row church Coleraine.

He was also assistant minister of Connor church, Ballymena for 11 years. Mr Murray is recognised to be theologically in the Presbyterian church as a conservative evangelical.

The Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney has ministered at Adelaide Road church, Dublin since 2008. Aged 60, he was ordained in 1997 to Fermoy and Cahir churches, in counties Cork and Tipperary where he served for 11 years before moving to Adelaide Road.

As part of his ministerial training, Dr Mawhinney was also assistant minister of Oldpark church in north Belfast in 1995 for two years.

Ministers and elders from the 550 congregations in the church's 19 presbyteries across Ireland will vote on Tuesday next to elect a successor for present moderator - Portrush cleric the Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick, who steps down at the church General Assembly in June. A Presbyterian moderator serves a one-year term.

Presbyterian general secretary the Rev Trevor Gribben said the way in which the church selects its Moderator is a relatively simple process - "one that is, in the best sense of Presbyterianism, a democratic one as well".

"This year we have two names for our 19 presbyteries to prayerfully consider. Whoever is selected, I look forward to working with the successful candidate when he takes on the new and onerous senior responsibilities at our Assembly Buildings in June.