Prestigious recognition for Newtownabbey school

The leadership, staff and pupils of Glengormley High School are delighted to place as ‘runner up’ in the prestigious Schools and Academies School of the Year Award.

Six members of staff represented the Ballyclare Road school at the finals which took place on Wednesday, November 13 at the NEC Arena in Birmingham.

Principal Ricky Massey describes the event as one of the peaks of his short career as school Principal.

Mr Massey said: “I would never in my dreams believe that a year and a half into my career as a Principal, I would be representing a school shortlisted for such an amazing title, and to come in as runner up.

“We know that Glengormley High School is an amazing school with GCSE results that are leading the way! But to be the sole school from Northern Ireland shortlisted for the final reaffirms our exciting journey.”

The six school representatives who travelled to Birmingham represented various roles within the school ranging from Head of Department, Head of Data, SENCO, Teaching Assistant and Office Manager.

Mr Massey added; “We brought a range of people to represent our school because every member of staff represents our positive journey. The combined effort of all staff has brought us to such an amazing place!”

Glengormley High School will be showcasing their journey at the school Open Evening on Wednesday, January 15 2020, however pupils and parents are welcome to visit the school for an individual tour and meeting with the Principal at any time.

This can be arranged by calling the school office on 02890837223 or by emailing the school at info@glengormleyhigh.com