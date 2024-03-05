​Paul Givan said some schools are ignoring guidance on uniforms

Paul Givan said he does not favour getting rid of school uniforms, insisting such a move would be a retrograde step, but he said he will be taking steps this year to ensure they are more affordable.

Mr Givan said proposals due to go out for public consultation later in the spring will include the beefing-up of current departmental guidance by putting it on a statutory footing and the introduction of a price cap on uniform costs.

The DUP minister was addressing the assembly during a debate raising concerns about the impact of school uniform costs on hard-pressed families.

Sinn Fein's motion proposed the introduction of statutory guidance compelling schools to ensure uniform costs are kept affordable, while an amendment tabled by the Alliance Party called for the introduction of a price cap.

Responding to the debate, Mr Givan signalled his openness to both proposals.

The minister also said he wants to review the criteria for accessing support grants to help families with uniform costs.

On the potential for a price cap, Mr Givan said: “There is no price cap in place anywhere in these islands. That doesn't mean we shouldn't do it. I believe it is something that we should be looking at.

“And that's why it will be part of the consultation that I will be putting forward in terms of the introduction of a price cap, because we do need to look at this issue.”

The minister voiced frustration that some schools are not following his department's guidance on uniform costs.

“School governing bodies are responsible for setting their own school uniform policy and my department has issued guidance to support schools in setting that policy, but that guidance is only of assistance if it is followed by schools,” he said.

“The current guidance makes it clear that, in setting their uniform requirements, schools should ensure they represent value for money and it recommends that schools enable uniform costs to be as low as possible through minimising branded items and ensuring items are available from a number of retailers.

“And it is important to put on record the fact that many schools have followed this guidance and I welcome that. However, it also has to be said that there are other schools which have not. That is not a situation which I am going to permit to continue.

“… My overarching aim in this area is to ensure that all school governing bodies put affordability, comfort, sustainability and best value at the core of their decision-making when they set their school uniforms requirements.

“We must ensure that the cost of uniform is not a barrier to children accessing education.”

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan, who proposed his party's motion, said families worst hit amid the cost-of-living crisis are those most affected by the high price of uniforms. He said some schools have items on their required uniform lists that are “totally unnecessary”.