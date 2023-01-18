ESB Science Blast, delivered by the RDS, has announced that it is returning to Belfast with a live event. The STEM-focused education programme for primary school children, encourages critical thinking and collaboration in a fun environment.

ESB Science Blast will take place at the ICC Belfast on April 25, 2023 and primary school teachers of Key Stage 2 class pupils are invited to submit their applications before the March 23 deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESB Science Blast is a free, all-Ireland, and non-competitive educational programme for primary schools, that involves the whole class investigating the science behind simple questions, such as “Can slime move without touching it?”. Classes then showcase their work at one of the three national events. Each class will be paired with a STEM expert who will guide the class in their investigation and share positive feedback.

Pictured at the launch of ESB Science Blast, which will take place at the ICC Belfast on the 25th of April, are pupils from Crumlin Integrated Primary School, Zavier Ross and Sadie Hambleton. ESB Science Blast is a free, all-Ireland and non-competitive educational programme for primary schools, that involves the whole class investigating the science behind simple questions. Teachers are invited to submit their applications to take part before the 23rd of March deadline. Find out more by visiting https://www.esbscienceblast.com.

Now in its fifth year, over 30,000 children have participated in ESB Science Blast to date, making it the largest primary school programme on the island of Ireland.

Geraldine Ruane, chief executive of the RDS, said: “We are once again delighted to be bringing ESB Science Blast, Ireland’s largest STEM Programme, to primary schools across Ireland. ESB Science Blast, a core programme with the RDS Foundation, is a brilliant avenue to introduce children, at an early stage in their education, to the fun and excitement that learning through STEM can bring. While we are building the ESB Science Blast programme on the success of the last four years, we are really building upon a much deeper engagement in science education by the RDS, one that goes back nearly 300 years. Our investment in this education programme is a long-term investment in the future of society.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Young, Headmaster, Crumlin Integrated Primary School, said: “We previously took part in the ESB Science Blast, so we know how much the children really enjoy engaging with STEM in this way. We would certainly encourage primary school teachers of Key Stage 2 class pupils in Northern Ireland to apply immediately and give their children a really fun way to learn about STEM subjects.”