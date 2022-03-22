Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall start two day visit to Northern Ireland

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 22nd March 2022 The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall started their two-day visit around Northern Ireland in County Tyrone, where they will undertook a public walkabout in Cookstown and met with local businesses and members of the community. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Charles and Camilla became the first members of the royal family to visit Cookstown on Tuesday, which boasts one of the longest high streets in all of Ireland.

Part of the more than a mile-long main street was cordoned off to traffic and lined with hundreds of schoolchildren waving Union flags.

The royal couple went on a walkabout to meet well-wishers, as well as being introduced to local businesses people and community members.

They visited Superstars Cafe, a centre that helps train and provide employment for 20 young people with learning difficulties, where they met staff, volunteers and trainees before unveiling a plaque marking the date.

Charles and Camilla are at the start of a four-day visit to the island of Ireland, with the final two days to be spent in the Republic.

They are also due to travel to all the nations in the United Kingdom during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

