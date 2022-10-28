On Wednesday QUB law Professor Colin Harvey tweeted that he was "Looking forward to the launch of our new research report in November" entitled ‘Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU’.

An image of his planned report, which he tweeted, included logos for the Left in the European Parliament and QUB.

On Thursday DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson tweeted that he would be raising the report with QUB President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Greer in a meeting on Friday.

QUB law Professor Colin Harvey is publishing a report entitled ‘Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU’.

"Use of the University logo on this report is very worrying," Sir Jeffrey added. "Our universities should be above partisan politics."

He added that, seperately, the Queen’s University Democratic Unionist Association recently reported on "some very worrying cases of intimidation against unionist students".

Prof Harvey responded to Mr Donaldson about his reportm asking: "Why not try talking to me directly first?"

UUP Councillor John Kyle also expressed concern about the report. "Very surprised to see Queen’s University Belfast branding on an overtly political report," he tweeted. "A very questionable use of public funds."

Another academic, Dr Kevin Breslin / Caoimhghín Ó Breasláin, tweeted: "Prof Harvey, why should an 'Independent' report not sponsored by QUB nor accredited by its Academic Council use the QUB logo/copyright?"

Speaking after discussions with Prof Greer, Mr Donaldson described it as "very constructive meeting".

"I raised with him concerns on behalf of some of the unionist students there, related both to the Orange Society and the DUP Association," he told the News Letter.

"They felt that at times they are finding it difficult and challenging to engage in normal political and cultural activities at the university, so I was assured by the Vice Chancellor that steps are being taken to address those concerns."

He added: "With regards to a planned publication on a united Ireland, I also made known my concerns about the use of the university logo on that publication and again, the university assured me that matter was being dealt with as well."