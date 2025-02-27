£14 million funding to boost technology and social inclusion in rural areas

An artist impression of a generic modern town and communication network concept which is believed possible through the Smart Towns and Villages Investment Area, under the Peaceplus programme

More than £14 million of funding is being made available to boost technology and social inclusion in rural areas across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) is encouraging eligible organisations to apply to the Smart Towns and Villages Investment Area, under the Peaceplus programme.

A Smart Town or Village is defined as a town, village or rural community where technology is used to enable, accelerate or support strategic goals such as economic growth, wellbeing, sustainability, environmental solutions, social inclusion and cross-border relationships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of £14.1 million ( 17.1 million euros ) is available, aimed at providing greater access to and awareness of telecommunications in rural areas.

Examples of initiatives that could be funded are mobile digital hubs, mentoring programmes, digital clusters, social enterprise/innovation-led projects and static digital hubs through the renovation of existing assets.

Eligible project locations are limited to settlement areas with less than 18,000 inhabitants.

Sign up to our newsletters Get the best of the Belfast News Letter straight to your inbox

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stormont's Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir said: "This collaboration enables us to significantly enhance our efforts to enable and support thriving, sustainable and resilient rural communities.

"This funding focuses on increasing accessibility to digital technology for marginalised rural groups, including low-income households, disadvantaged groups, and people with special needs.

"It will deliver improved and sustainable social, economic, and environmental outcomes that will foster cohesive, sustainable, and environmentally responsible communities.

"By harnessing the power of digital innovation, providing mentorship, and supporting the development of social enterprises, we aim to empower and inspire these rural areas, unlocking their true potential for sustainable social and economic advancement."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht Dara Calleary said: "This investment area will support economic and social development using ICT to deliver outcomes in target areas, particularly those of a rural nature, leading to the creation of a more cohesive society.

"The ambition of Our Rural Future, Rural Development Policy 2021 - 2025 is to support the re-population and development of rural towns and villages to contribute to local and national recovery, to enable people to live and work in a high-quality environment.

"This Smart Towns and Villages Peaceplus Investment Area will support that ambition, by promoting the socio-economic inclusion of marginalised and disadvantaged communities, and allowing communities to explore how local services such as health, social services, education, energy, transport and retail can be enhanced and sustained through the deployment of ICT tools."

SEUPB chief executive Gina McIntyre said: "The aim is to promote the socio-economic inclusion of marginalised communities, low-income households and disadvantaged groups, including people with special needs, through integrated actions, including housing and social service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Smart Towns and Villages Investment Area will also incorporate measures for the transformation of vacant spaces and facilities within town centres for communal recreational and social usage."

Peaceplus is co-funded by the European Union , the UK and Irish Governments and the Northern Ireland Executive .

The funding call will close at 5pm on Wednesday 7 May 2025 .