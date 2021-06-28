£180 million training programme
A new vocational education and training programme for people aged 16 and over has been unveiled as part of a £180 million investment in the NI Traineeship scheme,
The investment will fund almost 20,000 Traineeship places over seven years, starting this September.
Developed in partnership with employers, the NI Traineeship combines classroom learning with work-based training, giving those who complete it the qualifications to secure employment in their chosen occupation or to progress to higher levels of education and training.
Delivered by the six further education colleges, the NI Traineeship is available in a range of employment areas from engineering to retail, hairdressing to joinery, with support for work-based learning being provided by employers.
Economy Minister Paul Frew announced the investment during a visit to Northern Regional College’s Farm Lodge campus in Ballymena.
He said: “I am delighted to announce the NI Traineeship Programme. Training the Northern Ireland workforce is essential in rebuilding the post-pandemic economy and in addressing a future skills deficit. That is why my Department is investing around £180million to fund 20,000 Traineeships over the next seven years – a real step change in vocational training.
“Traineeships will provide an excellent opportunity for those who are not in employment to gain a Level 2 qualification that can unlock their chosen career path, or set them up to progress to higher levels of education, such as an Apprenticeship.
“Participants on a Traineeship will also learn valuable skills for employment, and the work-based training is the best way to develop wider and transferable skills that are so vital in the world of work.”