£180 million training programme

Pictured at Northern Regional College’s Farm Lodge campus are Economy Minister Paul Frew and Christine Brown of NRC with NRC Technician Richard Thompson.

The investment will fund almost 20,000 Traineeship places over seven years, starting this September.

Developed in partnership with employers, the NI Traineeship combines classroom learning with work-based training, giving those who complete it the qualifications to secure employment in their chosen occupation or to progress to higher levels of education and training.

Delivered by the six further education colleges, the NI Traineeship is available in a range of employment areas from engineering to retail, hairdressing to joinery, with support for work-based learning being provided by employers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Economy Minister Paul Frew announced the investment during a visit to Northern Regional College’s Farm Lodge campus in Ballymena.

He said: “I am delighted to announce the NI Traineeship Programme. Training the Northern Ireland workforce is essential in rebuilding the post-pandemic economy and in addressing a future skills deficit. That is why my Department is investing around £180million to fund 20,000 Traineeships over the next seven years – a real step change in vocational training.

“Traineeships will provide an excellent opportunity for those who are not in employment to gain a Level 2 qualification that can unlock their chosen career path, or set them up to progress to higher levels of education, such as an Apprenticeship.