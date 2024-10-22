PSNI investigating "inappropriate" WhatsApp message group at Northern Ireland school

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 13:42 BST
Police are now investigating a WhatsApp group concerning students in Newtownabbey and say enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.
The probe comes after a Belfast school issued an appeal to parents to be vigilant on social media after a Whatsapp trend was brought to the school's attention.

In an appeal on social media, Hazelwood Integrated College said the content of the group is "inappropriate", and the trend asks for children to share their contacts, "except your parents".

The school's statement on social media says: "Important safeguarding information. We have been made aware of a Whatsapp trend called 'post all your contacts except your parents'.

"Students across the country are encouraged to join this group and share personal details.

"The content of this group contains inappropriate content and images, therefore we would ask parents to be vigilant, discuss the dangers of this with your children and ensure they do no partake in this group.

"It is our understanding that the PSNI are aware [and are] investigating."

And Bangor Academy & Sixth Form College also issued the same appeal to parents to be on alert.

