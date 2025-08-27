The PSNI have launched an emotional appeal against illegal scrambling in West Belfast featuring an appeal from a man whose wife was killed by one of the bikes. Photo: From PSNI video.

The 12 minute video includes a powerful testimony from Seamus Armstrong, the husband of Valerie Armstrong, who was tragically killed when hit by a scrambler in Colin Glen Forest Park in July 2016.

Members of Colin Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) collaborated with community representatives, youth services and schools, taking a proactive and innovative approach to tackling the ongoing root causes around illegal street scrambling.

Colin Glen NPT officer Constable William Kingsberry said: "The video outlines the intensive work we have conducted under Op CHICQUER over the past two years in an attempt to address and provide safe alternatives to illegal street scrambling in West Belfast.”

Annie Armstrong of the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership comments: "Colin Neighbourhood Partnership have, for many years, been highlighting the dangers of scramblers and other motorized vehicles in the hands of those who are not trained, insured, and not wearing the protective equipment necessary to ensure they remain safe.

"We are genuinely concerned that more members of our community could become victims of this illegal activity. We again appeal to parents and those that are involved to consider the undeniable consequences if an innocent person in our community dies or is seriously injured because of this dangerous activity.”

Colin NPT launched Op CHICQUER to tackle the problems after the tragic death of local mother Ms Armstrong - as well as ongoing issues around scrambling - prompted community outrage.

The initiative yielded positive results, with a reduction in scrambler-related incidents, not only in West Belfast but across the City with a 29.8% reduction in incidents seen from 2023/2024 to 2024/2025.

Op CHICQUER demonstrates the effectiveness of community engagement and youth education through the provision of safe scrambling courses.

It was noted that around 70% of offenders were aged 12-18 with a number of hotspots being identified and last summer, the team ran a nine-week program with Cornerstone Off-Road Motorcycle Academy to educate 18 "at risk" youths on road safety.

They contacted landowners who were affected by the activity, developed a criminal justice strategy and a social media campaign which led to the printing of leaflets/posters and pull up signs.

After consultation and partnership working with local schools, youth centres, businesses and community groups - including Colin Neighbourhood Partnership - several thousand leaflets were distributed locally and the posters and signs were displayed in prominent places throughout the Colin area.

Speaking at today’s launch, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tracy Kelly, said: “This is a great example of how partnership working can really help to improve outcomes for local residents.

“The video shown today is a powerful reminder of the very real impact that illegal street scrambling can have on individuals and their families.

“It also underlines the continued need for all statutory agencies and community groups to engage with young people and work with them to discourage anti-social and illegal behaviours by providing more safe spaces and positive activities to get involved with.”