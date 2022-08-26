PSNI say blaze in Lurgan was ‘arson’
The PSNI has launched an investigation after a fire in Lurgan this afternoon was described as ‘arson’.
The building at the Southern Regional College at Kitchen Hill started late this morning.
It is unclear if anyone has been injured.
A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was called out to the fire at 11.54am this morning.
There are currently three appliances in attendance, two Fire Appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Portadown Fire Station and an Aerial Appliance.
A PSNI spokesperson said police are appealing for information following a report of arson at derelict premises at the Kitchen Hill area of Lurgan on Friday 26th August.
Sergeant Stewart said: “Shortly before 12pm, it was reported that a fire had started at a derelict building in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.
“Enquiries are continuing and the fire is believed to have been started deliberately.
“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 805 26/08/22.
“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”