Queen’s launches proactive campaign to stop drink spiking

The Belfast university is distributing spiking testing kits within the Speakeasy, the Students’ Union bar, and has provided training to their bar staff on how to use them.

The campaign means customers who suspect their drink may have been spiked can ask bar staff to test it. If positive, the PSNI will be called, and the drink used as evidence in any follow-up PSNI investigation.

Representatives from the university have joined with colleagues from the Students’ Union and the PSNI to raise awareness of the kits across Queen’s.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Professor David Jones, said: “While we do not currently have a problem with drink spiking at Queen’s, we want to act to make sure it stays that way.

“Some students have concerns about such incidents at other universities and licensed premises and, while we have had no reported incidents in the Speakeasy, we are committed to doing what we can to ensure that people feel safe when socialising.

“We hope that this initiative will help to prevent any incidents of drink spiking and we will continue to work with our colleagues to proactively support students.”

PSNI South Belfast Area Commander Chief Inspector Allister Hagan said: “For the last few months, we have been working with our partners to educate all parts of the night-time economy on the dangers of spiking, how to spot the signs and the importance of notifying police as early as possible.