David Trimble (left) and John Hume feature in an Ulster University installation of 14 video portraits of community and political leaders behind the Good Friday Agreement

The university said a three-day conference next month would bring together “key global figures” to recognise the importance of the historic peace deal.

Ulster University has also announced a number of events to mark the anniversary, including a tourism summit.

The Good Friday Agreement, signed on April 10 1998, helped to bring an end to the Troubles.

The three-day conference at Queen’s University, titled ‘Agreement 25: The Dynamics of Peace: Reflections on the Achievements, Legacies and Implications of the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement’, will take place from April 17-19.

Professor Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this event, bringing together key global figures to share their experiences and expertise in peace building.

“This signature event to mark the anniversary of the agreement offers the opportunity to reflect upon and recognise the achievements of 25 years ago, which has led to significant progress in Northern Ireland, delivering greater prosperity and a safer and more inclusive society.

“We also want to look forward to how we address the major issues impacting society today so we can build on the current peace over the next 25 years. We look forward to an insightful event.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “This conference provides a great opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement 25 years on.

“Bringing together young people, business leaders and global political leaders past and present, this forum will provide a chance for architects of the agreement and those benefiting from the Northern Ireland it helped to create to discuss progressing peace and prosperity.

“I look forward to supporting this event and collaborating with a number of partners as the Northern Ireland Office delivers its own ambitious programme of activity throughout the anniversary year.”

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said: “We are grateful that Queen’s University will host this important conference, to offer a moment of reflection on the peace and on remaining challenges.”

The three-day conference will be hosted by Queen’s in partnership with the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), the Global Federation of Competitiveness Councils, Council on Competitiveness, Women in Business, Politics in Action, the Lyric Theatre as well as Hillsborough Castle, where supporting events will also take place, including a programme for schools.

Events during the conference will include a series of reflective panels and an economic summit.

The Ulster University events include a year-long arts programme, a new leadership programme to develop 25 leaders of tomorrow, a youth project to explore the role of journalism and creative writing in the north-west and a tourism summit.

