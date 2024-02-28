Queen’s University asks people to respond to an island-wide survey on the role of religion in Ireland since the Covid-19 pandemic
The questionnaire is part of a larger, three-year research project on ‘The Changing role of Religion in Societies Emerging from Covid-19’, which investigates how the roles of religions have changed not only on the island of Ireland, but also in Canada, Germany, and Poland.
The online questionnaire is open to anyone who is at least 17-years-old and belongs to a Christian, Muslim or Humanist group on the island of Ireland, north or south.
The questionnaire asks people about their personal engagement with religion before, during, and after the pandemic (including religion online); their opinions on the role of government and religious institutions during the pandemic; and their views on the role of medical science and vaccinations.
It is the second of two questionnaires associated with the project.
The first was a questionnaire for religious leaders, which was distributed over the last two months.
The researchers will compare results between leaders and members; and between the different national contexts.
“It’s really important that we gain a broad understanding of how people of faith and Humanists experienced the pandemic,” said Professor Gladys Ganiel, from the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work at Queen’s and lead researcher on the project.
“The future of religions on the island is largely in the hands of these people, who are keeping faith alive. Their input will give us a better understanding of how religious practices are changing and the wider, societal implications of those changes.”