Queen's University Belfast - Unite and UCU members taking further strike action in disupte over pay, pensions, and 'precarious' employment practices.

Unite and University College Union (UCU) members at Queens University Belfast (QUB) are taking further strike action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and "precarious" employment practices.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 14th Mar 2023, 17:47 GMT- 1 min read

The news comes after tens of thousands of UCU members across 150 UK universities – including QUB and Ulster University – walked for several days last month.

At QUB, Unite is striking on 16 March and will announce further dates for next month, while UCU is striking on 15,16, 20, 21 and 22 of this month and is also operating continuous action short of strike action.

Professor Sean O’Connell, President of the UCU at Queen's, said university staff have seen real earnings plummet by over 25% in the past decade, and more recently 30%.

He added: "Queen's has financial reserves of over £700m and the sector as a whole has billions in reserve. The money is there to provide a real pay increase to university staff and we will continue taking action until the university vice chancellors make that happen.”

Unite Regional Officer Joanne McWilliams added: "Many of our members working for the University are on pay rates at or little above the minimum wage".

A QUB spokesperson responded: "This is primarily a national dispute that the university cannot resolve unilaterally. Queen’s will continue to use its influence to shape and inform the national debate and remains committed to working in partnership with all trade unions at a local level. We will be taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of industrial action on the quality of services and support provided to our students and other stakeholders."

