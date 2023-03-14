The news comes after tens of thousands of UCU members across 150 UK universities – including QUB and Ulster University – walked for several days last month.

At QUB, Unite is striking on 16 March and will announce further dates for next month, while UCU is striking on 15,16, 20, 21 and 22 of this month and is also operating continuous action short of strike action.

Professor Sean O’Connell, President of the UCU at Queen's, said university staff have seen real earnings plummet by over 25% in the past decade, and more recently 30%.

Unite and University College Union (UCU) union members at Queens University Belfast (QUB) are taking further strike action as part of an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and employment practices.

He added: "Queen's has financial reserves of over £700m and the sector as a whole has billions in reserve. The money is there to provide a real pay increase to university staff and we will continue taking action until the university vice chancellors make that happen.”

Unite Regional Officer Joanne McWilliams added: "Many of our members working for the University are on pay rates at or little above the minimum wage".

