Among those to be honoured are internationally acclaimed writer Anne Devlin, pioneering nutrition scientist Professor Margaret Rayman and Emmy Award winning producer Dennis J. Brownlee, each recognised for their significant impact in their fields.

Anne Devlin will be awarded a Doctor of Literature for distinction in the arts and literature.

Anne Devlin is one of Northern Ireland’s most distinctive literary voices, known for her bold contributions to stage, screen and prose.

Her acclaimed plays Ourselves Alone and After Easter earned Olivier Award nominations and international praise, while her screenwriting and short stories, including her recent collection The Apparitions, continue to resonate with readers and audiences alike.

Her work is shaped by early involvement in the Northern Ireland Civil Rights movement and remains a vital part of contemporary Irish literature.

Speaking of her honorary doctorate, Anne said: "Receiving this honorary degree from Queen’s is a wonderful recognition, not only of my work, but of the role the arts play in helping us understand who we are and where we come from and it is particularly special to be honoured by a university in my home city.”

Professor Margaret Rayman will be awarded a Doctor of Science for distinction in science.

Born in Armagh, Professor Margaret Rayman (née O’Riordan), is one of the world’s foremost experts on the link between nutrition and health, with a particular focus on trace elements such as selenium and iodine.

A Queen’s chemistry graduate, she earned her doctorate at Oxford and returned to academia aged 50, becoming a pioneering voice in nutritional science.

As Professor of Nutritional Medicine at the University of Surrey, she has published over 200 scientific papers and founded the world’s first part-time MSc in Nutritional Medicine, celebrating its 25th year.

She continues to shape global health discourse and inspire new generations of scientists.

Professor Rayman said: "It is a tremendous honour to be recognised by Queen’s - my alma mater and the place that helped inspire my love of science.

“I hope my story encourages others to believe it’s never too late to make a meaningful contribution.”

The honorary degrees to be conferred include:

Dennis J. Brownlee – Doctor of the University for service to the international community

Orla Corr Nixon OBE – Doctor of Laws for services to the university and business and commerce

Anne Devlin – Doctor of Literature for distinction in the arts and literature

Sir John Gillen – Doctor of Laws for distinction in public service

Hugo MacNeill OBE – Doctor of the University for services to the community

Professor Andrew Morris CBE – Doctor of Medical Science for distinction in medical science

Professor Margaret Rayman – Doctor of Science for distinction in science

Gail Walker – Doctor of the University for services to journalism