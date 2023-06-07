'Really Rubbish Scarecrows' to be displayed at Garden Show Ireland in bid to attract birds - not scare them away

It comes after Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council invited the schoolchildren to design a unique scarecrow to attract birds, rather than chase them away.

The Council also asked the young people to use recycled items and materials to make their

competition entries.

They will all be displayed in Really Rubbish Scarecrow Wood at Antrim Castle Gardens for visitors to admire during GSI from June 16 to 18, and they will be joined by the Royal Society Protection Birds(RSPB) and Ulster Wildlife.

In keeping with GSI’s ‘pure imagination’ theme, they can be inspired by Willy Wonka, the fictional founder and owner of the Wonka Chocolate Factory from Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’ book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Schools can enter up to six scarecrows apiece, by June 9, 2023, with the judges looking for imagination and originality.

Awards will be up for grabs in five categories, including: Best in Show, Most Eco-friendly, Most Imaginative, Quirkiest and Best at Attracting Birds.

Really Rubbish Scarecrows in Scarecrow Wood at Antrim Castle Gardens last year

Rathcoole Primary School pupils, aged between five and 10, have been working on their scarecrow with nurture teacher Lisa Scott. One of the little boys has Downs Syndrome and uses a wheelchair, which their creation reflects.

“It was important for us to highlight the inclusivity in the class,” said Lisa.

“Our school motto is ‘Nurture, inspire, Flourish’ and that’s what we wanted to do with this project.

“The children have loved being part of it and it’s been a real team effort, with everyone pitching in.

“It has been great fun. The children really enjoyed stuffing the scarecrow and hearing new fairytales

as we’ve looked for inspiration.”

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Councillor Mark Cooper said he couldn’t wait to see the Really Rubbish Scarecrows.

“I’m very excited to see some of these creations,” he said.

“The judges will be looking for fun and creative flair and I’m sure they will not be disappointed with the

entries.

“Really Rubbish Scarecrow Wood is one of the most popular areas of the Garden Show Ireland and our visitors will be extremely impressed by the talented children in our area.”

Show Ambassador Diarmuid Gavin said schools should sign up and give it a go.

“Who wouldn’t want to try their hand at making a Really Rubbish Scarecrow?”, he said.

“I would love the children to channel their inner imagination and show us something fantastical from