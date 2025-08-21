Rise in number of NI pupils receiving top GCSE grades

Results have been delivered to more than 32,000 pupils across the region.

The number of pupils receiving top grades in GCSE examinations in Northern Ireland has risen.

The provisional results show that 31.6% of students achieved at least a 7 or an A grade and above, compared to 31.0% last year.

Some 83.5% of students achieved grade C/4 and above, compared to 82.7% in 2024.

The total number of GCSE entries in Northern Ireland decreased by 1.1% from 175,555 in 2024 to 173,675 in 2025.

In GCSE English language, 25.1% of students achieved A/7 and above, compared to 24.7% in 2024, while 84.0% of students were awarded grade C/4 and above, compared to 82.5% last year.

This year's figures for GCSE mathematics show that 27.1% of students achieved A/7 grade and above, compared to 27.8% in 2024, while 73.1% of students were awarded a grade C/4 or above, which is similar to the 73% last year.

Overall, 41.4% of all GCSE entries were in Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.

Gerry Campbell , chief executive of CCEA, congratulated all the students who received their results.

He said: "These results represent the hard work, resilience and determination you've shown throughout your studies, and you should be proud of everything you've achieved.

"Today also marks a key milestone as many of you begin to make decisions about the future, whether that's continuing in education, entering training, or stepping into the world of work.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the teachers, school leaders and lecturers who have supported students every step of the way.

"I'm also grateful to our dedicated team of examiners and moderators, whose efforts ensure that results are delivered with fairness and care. Wishing every student success and fulfilment in whatever comes next."

Last Thursday, more than 25,000 students across the region received their AS and A-level examination results, with 30.4% of entries having achieved the top A* to A grades.

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald urged students receiving results today, and their parents/carers, to make use of the advice and guidance offered by her department's Careers Service.

"Making informed decisions following your exam results is crucial in helping you consider the next step on your journey," she said.

"No matter what your results were, there are many opportunities available to you and I would urge you to examine these fully.

"You may wish to remain at school, or you might want to explore further education courses, start an apprenticeship or training programme or go into employment.

"My department's Careers Service can provide you with all the help and guidance you need.

"Whatever choice you make, I want to pass on my very best wishes for the future."