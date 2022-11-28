Royal Black sees US membership growing

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson with Grand Master of the Grand Black Chapter USA James McCullough, Red Cross certificate recipients and lecturing teams

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson was one of five top officers from Northern Ireland who travelled across the Atlantic for a series of workshops and meetings of the Grand Black Chapter of the United States of America.

He said: “It was a long journey but it was great to meet with the sir knights of the Grand Black Chapter and engage in their enthusiasm for the institution.

“It was a real privilege to see at first hand the passion that these members have for the Biblical teachings of our institution.

“I left the States with a very positive image of our institution which was almost in extinction in America but is now expanding on not only the West Coast but also the East Coast.”

Rev Anderson was referring to the fact that, over the years, the institution in the US had gradually declined and eventually ceased about 15 years ago.

The decline came about largely because membership was limited to expats from the British Isles.

However, the tide began to turn around 10 years ago when interest grew in the institution primarily because of its stance for the reformed Christian faith, in spite of the new members having no connection with Northern Ireland.

By 2011 there was sufficient interest to re-establish preceptories in the United States, with the Grand Black Chapter of the USA being reformed in 2014.

One officer who has played a leading role in efforts to revitalise the institution in the US is Imperial Grand Lecturer Ian McCafferty.

He has visited the US many times in his role and was part of the five-strong group including the sovereign grand master who recently flew to the West Coast.

Others on the visit were Imperial Deputy Grand Lecturers David McBurney and Thomas McAllister, along with Deputy Grand Lecturer of Co Antrim David Hargy.

Sir Knight McCaffery said: “We had an excellent session in the United States. We ran lecturing workshops, teaching sir knights in the USA the degrees and then had six new members join the Royal Black Institution.”

At present there are four preceptories in America: Sons of Liberty RBP 1776, Pennsylvania; Old Dominion RBP 1607, Virginia; McKinley RBP 1690, California; and Carolina RBP 1670, South Carolina.

The total membership – at 53 – may be modest, but it is a significant number in the progressive expansion of the organisation in the US.

Sir Knight McCafferty added: “The members in the US are very enthusiastic. For example, we have 10 members there learning the degrees.

"This is almost 20% of the membership, compared to Northern Ireland where the percentage of lecturers to members is about 2%.”

The sovereign grand master has praised the dedication and commitment of the lecturing team in working with the new members.

He said: “I commend the lecturing team who took part in the intense teaching during the two-day workshops held to increase the knowledge of the American sir knights.”

Rev Anderson said the Grand Black Chapter of the USA was chaired by Sir Knight James McCullough, who is originally from Portadown, assisted by Grand Registrar Colin McDowell.

One of the main items of business was an invitation from the Grand Black Chapter to the Imperial Grand Black Chapter to hold its International Lecturers’ Conference (ILC) in the United States.

The conference is scheduled for September 2023, the venue being Virginia Beach, a coastal city in south-eastern Virginia.

It lies where the Chesapeake Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, with a three-mile boardwalk stretching along its beach-lined waterfront.

Rev Anderson said: “It has an interesting history, with the First Landing State Park marking the 1607 arrival of the Jamestown colonists from England.”

This will be the first time the International Lecturers’ Conference will have taken place outside the British Isles.

Sir Knight McCafferty believes the “future is positive for the institution in the US”.