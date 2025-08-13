Samaritans reminds those awaiting results this August, to put wellbeing first

As A-level and GCSE results days approach, Samaritans is reminding students, parents, and carers that exam results are just one part of life, and that emotional wellbeing should always come first.

With results due on 14th and 21st August, many young people may be feeling overwhelmed, uncertain, or under pressure. Samaritans wants everyone to know that they are not alone, and that free, 24/7 support is always available.

Marcella Taylor, Regional Director for Samaritans in Northern Ireland and a long-serving volunteer, said: “This time of year can feel incredibly intense for young people. Whether you get the grades you hoped for or not, it’s important to remember that you are not defined by exam results. There are so many different routes forward, and there is always someone you can talk to - whether it’s with a friend, family member, trusted teacher, or a helpline like ours, asking for help is not a sign of weakness, it’s a strength.

“We also want to remind parents and guardians that we are here to support them if they are struggling with emotions.”

You can talk to us about any worries about exam results. Samaritans. Call free on 116 123.

Echoing this message, Dr Paul McFlynn, Senior Lecturer and Interim Associate Head of School of Education at Ulster University, emphasised: “Receiving exam results can often create stress and anxiety. If you are disappointed in your results, it is important to note that you have many options. There are many people willing to help and point you in the right direction, such as careers teachers or if just finished A Levels, University staff will be ready to help. Most importantly, exam results do not define you.”

Samaritans is also encouraging parents and carers to be present, listen without pressure, and create a calm, supportive space for young people to share how they are feeling.

Reinforcing the importance of perspective, Professor Tony Gallagher, Professor of Education at Queen’s University Belfast, offered a reminder that results are not the whole story: “There are moments in life when you are presented with doors to the future, some open, some closed. Getting your exam results is such a moment and you should direct your energy on opportunities. So talk to the experts who can help you identify your options. Talk to your school, the Further Education Colleges or the Universities. Arm yourself with possibilities. Then focus on pursuing the options that most excite and energise you. Exam results are not an end, but the chance to realise new beginnings and turn dreams into realities..”

Samaritans knows that opening up can be difficult, especially for young people feeling pressure to succeed or unsure what the future holds.

Marcella continued: “Opening up about your worries can be hard, especially when it feels like so much is at stake, but talking can ease the pressure. Samaritans volunteers are ready to listen, day or night.”