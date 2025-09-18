School exams revamp could scrap AS-levels and move back to tests at end of two-year courses, amid sweeping changes to GCSEs and A-levels

Education Minister Paul Givan launched a consultation on sweeping changes to GCSEs and A-levels today.

AS-levels could be scrapped under sweeping reforms of the exam system proposed today.

Education Minister Paul Givan has launched a public consultation on plans to rework tests and learning taken from pupils from the age of 14 to 18.

Ideas include returning to two-year A-level courses, abolishing AS-levels in the process, and shifting exams to the end of a two-year course instead of dotting them throughout, which it’s argued would “allow more time for teaching and learning”.

GCSE grades would also drop the A to E system used in Northern Ireland, instead adopting the 1 to 9 scale used in England – something it’s said would “improve clarity and recognition”.

Launching the consultation, Mr Givan said the suggested changes “aim to ensure qualifications developed in Northern Ireland support high-quality teaching and learning”.

He stated: “They will remove unnecessary pressure by reducing the number of exams that students sit and reduce the workload burden on teachers whilst maintaining standards that are recognised nationally and internationally.”

The Minister continued: “Education is the cornerstone of opportunity, aspiration and progress, and it is essential that the qualifications available to young people reflect the evolving needs of learners, the economy and society. It is therefore crucial that they remain fit for purpose and responsive to the demands of the modern world.

“I am grateful to our school leaders who have helped shape these proposals and I would encourage all those with an interest in education to now respond to the consultation.”