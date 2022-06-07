School holiday food grants in Northern Ireland: Who can get them? How much will it be per child?

The families of children who receive free school meals will get additional financial support for the summer break.

By Rebecca Black, PA
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 10:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 11:48 am

Stormont Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced a £12.6 million fund for the school holiday food grant scheme.

Running from July 1 to August 31, families of children entitled to free school meals will receive £13.50 per week for each entitled child.

Ms McIlveen said the payment is aimed at helping more than 100,000 children and young people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said the payment is aimed at helping more than 100,000 children and young people

“School holidays can create significant financial pressure for parents on low incomes and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is causing further strain on household budgets across Northern Ireland,” she said.

“That is why I am allocating £12.6 million funding to provide the families of children entitled to free school meals with additional financial support over the summer holidays.

“At a time when many families are already financially vulnerable, this payment will help to ensure that more than 100,000 of our children and young people can continue to access healthy, nutritious food this summer.

“This is an anxious time for many low-income parents and I hope confirmation of this payment will provide some reassurance to them and alleviate some of the pressure they are experiencing.”

Northern Ireland