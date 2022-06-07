Stormont Education Minister Michelle McIlveen has announced a £12.6 million fund for the school holiday food grant scheme.

Running from July 1 to August 31, families of children entitled to free school meals will receive £13.50 per week for each entitled child.

Ms McIlveen said the payment is aimed at helping more than 100,000 children and young people.

“School holidays can create significant financial pressure for parents on low incomes and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis is causing further strain on household budgets across Northern Ireland,” she said.

“That is why I am allocating £12.6 million funding to provide the families of children entitled to free school meals with additional financial support over the summer holidays.

“At a time when many families are already financially vulnerable, this payment will help to ensure that more than 100,000 of our children and young people can continue to access healthy, nutritious food this summer.