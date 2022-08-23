‘School uniform price cap only way to protect all struggling families’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naomi McBurney of the Parent Engagement Group (PEG) said new legislation is needed as many schools continue to insist that pupils wear expensive, branded uniform items and sports kit.

Research carried out by PEG found that the average cost of a primary school uniform in Northern Ireland was £173, rising to £378 to kit out each post-primary pupil, while research commissioned by the Irish League of Credit Unions in 2020 found one-third of parents get into debt each year when buying school uniforms.

Ms McBurney said: “The political will has definitely shifted, and we obviously saw that with manifesto commitments coming into the election in 2022 and then, as recently as two weeks ago, the education minister did make a commitment to putting the current guidance on a statutory footing, and her legal team is looking at the possibility of a [school uniform] price cap in that.

Pre-loved school uniforms at Foodstock's uniform appeal shop on the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast. PA image

“We also had a commitment a couple of months ago from Nick Mathison of the Alliance Party, who intents to bring forward a [Stormont] private member’s bill, which we will be working on helping to shape that legislation.”

Ms McBurney added: “On the ground, a lot of charities have stepped up and they have set up a number of free second-hand uniform banks you could call them.

“So it seems to be more of a charitable response we are seeing. I feel that schools do need to work closely with the Department of Education, and parents and young people, to really address the core issues, which are that branded items and the excessive costs is not necessary.”

However, she said she believes that, ultimately, it will take robust legislation to bring meaningful change in school policy across the entire region.

Naomi McBurney of the Parent Engagement Group

“But it needs to have a price cap,” she said.

“England recently introduced legislation, which is due to come into play in September this year (that all items should be available from the High Street etc).

“But we are already seeing concerns because they didn’t go the whole way and introduce a price cap.

“The price cap is a catch-all that is going to protect all our families, and we would like to see the price cap matching the grant, because that keeps it low for all families – not just low income families who are able to avail of the grant.“

In a social media message yesterday, PEG said: “Excessively priced #SchoolUniforms causes concern for #parents across a range of incomes. By introducing a price cap to the legislation all families are protected and loopholes can be avoided. We need robust legislation that provides catch-all protection and cannot be ignored.”

In a statement to the News Letter, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said: “The minister understands the challenges faced by families in relation to the cost of living and the pressures associated with school uniform costs.

“The minister has previously commended the schools that have taken action to reduce costs, but expressed her disappointment at those that have failed to take action in line with the Department’s guidance on this issue.

“The minister has instructed officials to identify an approach that will seek to ensure, on a statutory basis, that schools are required to make their uniforms more affordable for families.”

The statement goes on to say: “As we work through this process, the views of all interested parties including parents, pupils and schools will play an important role in seeking to reduce the costs of school uniforms for families.”

Meanwhile, the Education Authority (EANI) has said that school uniform costs is one of a number of issues it is offering advice on through its website and social media channels.

The subjects covered include; school transport; free school meals; uniform grants; admissions and special educational needs provision.