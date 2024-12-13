School uniforms: Education Minister Paul Givan to bring forward provincewide law after public overwhelmingly show 'clear direction' on costs
Parents have long cited issues around the affordability of uniforms and branded PE kits, and Paul Givan himself recently unveiled plans to make schools centre costs when drawing up their rules on what pupils must wear.
Currently schools are only issued guidance about their uniform policies, which they don’t have to follow.
A new consultation has 77% of parents and pupils who responded wanting to scrap the guidance in favour of laws setting a mandatory provincewide standard that all schools must meet.
Stating that the consultation “clearly indicates significant support for the current direction of travel”, the Minister said he is “committed to bringing forward the necessary legislation in the coming weeks”.
The consultation has 92% of people backing moves to make schools demonstrate that they’ve considered costs when drafting school uniform policies, while 88% felt cost control measures, potentially including a government price cap, would be a good idea.
In total, 7,500 people responded to Stormont’s 14-week consultation on school uniform policy, around half of whom were children.
According to Mr Givan, the top priorities for young people were the “cost and comfort” of uniforms.
He added: “Since taking up my post as Minister, I have been clear that I want to create a system where schools, supported by appropriate legislation and policy, will ensure that their uniforms are affordable for all.
“I am very grateful to the large numbers of individuals and organisations who contributed to the school uniform policy consultation. Their input was invaluable.”
Describing the current cost of school uniforms as “crippling”, the chair of Stormont’s Education Committee, Alliance MLA Nick Mathison, argued that a cap on prices is long overdue.
"That’s especially true at the post-primary level, and for expensive branded PE kits,” he said.
"Successive Education Ministers have let too much time slip by without taking action, resulting in years during which some schools have consistently disregarded the issued guidance.
"Northern Ireland would be the first jurisdiction to move towards a cost cap, and we must ensure the change makes a real difference in the pockets of families. Education is a child’s right and cost should never be a barrier to those rights.”
