Schools may be instructed to set up SEN provision amid crisis over places

Some schools in Northern Ireland could be formally instructed to set up specialist provision for children with special educational needs (SEN) due to a crisis over places.

Currently there is a risk that more than 160 SEN children in the region may be without a school place this September.

Education Minister Paul Givan recently wrote to 58 schools requesting their support with new SEN provision, but only one responded with an offer to progress work.

Education Authority (EA) chief executive Richard Pengelly has now written to a number of schools again requesting assistance, but stating that the EA "must also consider asking the Department of Education to begin the process to formally instruct specific schools to set up specialist provision".

His letter states: "The minister wrote to these schools requesting support and inviting schools to reconsider.

"Unfortunately, only one school responded to that with a firm offer to progress work for September 2025 .

"Disappointingly, some schools didn't respond to the letter at all, or responded with a simple 'no', without any further explanation."

The pressure for SEN places within Northern Ireland schools has grown with more than 5,000 places created in recent years, including more than 1,450 additional places for September 2024 .

The EA said more than 150 additional classes, for approximately 1,350 pupils, across 123 schools had so far been created for September 2025 .

But the EA said there "remains a significant risk that 164 children with SEN may not have a school place in September".

Mr Pengelly's letter has been sent to a number of schools in areas where pressure for places exists, including Greater Belfast and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon as well as some other council areas.

In a statement, he said: "It is simply unacceptable that, as a system, we risk failing these children and their parents/carers by not having a place available for them.

"Many schools have already opened one or more specialist provision classes, and we are deeply grateful to them for doing so.

"However, we must create an additional 27 specialist provision classes across Northern Ireland to fully meet demand."

He added: "We have identified 58 schools in high-pressure locations with the potential capacity to work with us to do so.

"However, despite numerous engagements by EA colleagues, and the minister taking the unusual step of writing directly requesting their support, unfortunately only one school has responded with a firm offer to progress work for September 2025 ."

Mr Pengelly appealed for more schools to offer assistance.

He said: "We know from schools who have already set up specialist provision that many benefits flow to the school and the wider community from doing this.

"In particular, many highlight that this approach supports a nurturing and inclusive education experience for the whole school community.

"We also fully acknowledge the pressures schools are facing, and I am committed to EA doing everything we can over the summer period and beyond to provide whatever support schools need from us.

"However, there is a limited window to create the necessary capacity for the new school year, and I urgently appeal to those schools to whom we have written to work collaboratively with us."

The EA chief executive said it was a critical issue and "we cannot afford to fail".

He added: "Accordingly, should we not receive the support we are seeking, EA must also consider asking the Department of Education to begin the process to formally instruct specific schools to set up specialist provision.

"To be clear, this would not be passing the issue to schools, but rather directing the schools to work with us to address a shared problem. I sincerely hope such a step will not be needed, but we cannot abandon those children who need our support.