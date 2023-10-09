Seminar to help people understand complexities of health issues from a spiritual perspective
The Churches' Council for Health and Healing in Northern Ireland has organised a seminar to help people understand from a spiritual perspective the complexities on health issues.
By Billy Kennedy
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:46 BST- 1 min read
The main seminar speaker will be consultant psychiatrist Dr Andrew Collins, who is both a church elder and a Biblical counsellor.
The seminar will be held at Cairnshill Methodist church, Belfast on Thursday, October 12, from 10am.