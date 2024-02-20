All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Seven Northern Ireland schools in the 'worst condition' get the green light for new build projects

​Seven Northern Ireland schools described as being in the “worst condition” have been selected for new build projects and the planning will commence immediately.
By Mark Rainey
Published 20th Feb 2024, 19:15 GMT
Education Minister Paul Givan with principal Ian McConaghy (far right), members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High SchoolEducation Minister Paul Givan with principal Ian McConaghy (far right), members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High School
Education Minister Paul Givan with principal Ian McConaghy (far right), members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High School

​News of the funding approval followed a visit by education minister Paul Givan to Dromore High School in Co Down.

Dromore High was one of the schools set to benefit from the capital funding announced in 2022 before the initiative was paused.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The other schools approved for rebuild projects are: Carrickfergus Academy; Loreto College, Coleraine; Edmund Rice College, Newtownabbey; Portadown College; Mercy College, Belfast, and Malone Integrated College, Belfast.

During a visit to Dromore High, Mr Givan said: “Last week I announced my plans to deliver a modern fit for purpose education system that meets the needs of our society and our pupils in the 21st century.

“There is not a moment to lose. That is why to begin this process, Integrated Consultancy Teams will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme of new build projects for schools in the worst conditions.”

Mr Givan said children have the “right to be educated in schools which are comfortable and safe,” as well as being properly designed and resourced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We need to transform our school buildings so that they are truly fit for the future and can provide the best possible education experience for our young people,” he said.

“There can be no greater investment in our future than investment in education, therefore I will continue to make the case for significant additional capital funding for our schools’ estate.”

Responding to Mr Givan’s announcement, chair of the school’s board of governors Alan Poots said it was “the news we have all been waiting on for many years”.

Dromore principal Ian McConaghy said that “although the light at the end of the tunnel was still distant, the fact that the train was now moving was a great boost for everyone in school and in the town”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Welcoming news of the Loreto College new build, SDLP MLA Cara Hunter described the project as “incredibly exciting,” but added: “There can be no more false dawns when it comes to new school buildings and Loreto is far from the only school in this area hoping to have a new building approved”.

Related topics:Paul GivanNorthern IrelandCara Hunter