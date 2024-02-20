Seven Northern Ireland schools in the 'worst condition' get the green light for new build projects

Education Minister Paul Givan with principal Ian McConaghy (far right), members of the Board of Governors, Head Girl and Head Boy, during a visit to Dromore High School

​News of the funding approval followed a visit by education minister Paul Givan to Dromore High School in Co Down.

Dromore High was one of the schools set to benefit from the capital funding announced in 2022 before the initiative was paused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other schools approved for rebuild projects are: Carrickfergus Academy; Loreto College, Coleraine; Edmund Rice College, Newtownabbey; Portadown College; Mercy College, Belfast, and Malone Integrated College, Belfast.

During a visit to Dromore High, Mr Givan said: “Last week I announced my plans to deliver a modern fit for purpose education system that meets the needs of our society and our pupils in the 21st century.

“There is not a moment to lose. That is why to begin this process, Integrated Consultancy Teams will now be appointed to progress this ambitious programme of new build projects for schools in the worst conditions.”

Mr Givan said children have the “right to be educated in schools which are comfortable and safe,” as well as being properly designed and resourced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to transform our school buildings so that they are truly fit for the future and can provide the best possible education experience for our young people,” he said.

“There can be no greater investment in our future than investment in education, therefore I will continue to make the case for significant additional capital funding for our schools’ estate.”

Responding to Mr Givan’s announcement, chair of the school’s board of governors Alan Poots said it was “the news we have all been waiting on for many years”.

Dromore principal Ian McConaghy said that “although the light at the end of the tunnel was still distant, the fact that the train was now moving was a great boost for everyone in school and in the town”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad