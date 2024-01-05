Over 73% of respondents to a public consultation have opposed Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’s plans for compulsory abortion education in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Education published the analysis of the response to the public consultation on changes to Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) regulations.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris was given powers last year to impose sex education reforms, meaning all all post primary children in NI would be taught how to access abortions and contraception.

He required the Department of Education to issue guidance on the content and delivery of the education by 1 January 2024.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has imposed controversial new sex education on abortion on all post-primary pupils in Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

In June he issued a controversial statement which appeared to demand that RSE must exclude any religious or ethical discussion about the abortion - contrary to legal requirements for schools in England.

He required the new RSE lessons to be "age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights, covering prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion, a compulsory component of curriculum for adolescents".

He added that the new RSE "should be done in a factual way that does not advocate, nor oppose, a particular view on the moral and ethical considerations of abortion or contraception".

His directives caused widespread controversy.

A sister organisation of Abolish Abortion NI - the Campaign against RSE - organised a parade to the offices of Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris in Belfast on 2 September 2023 to protest against his imposition of compulsory contraception and abortion lessons on all post-primary pupils in Northern Ireland.

According to Department of Education figures today the vast majority of respondents opposed these proposals.

The department said that 23.84% agreed to this, 73.17% disagreed and 2.89% neither agreed nor disagreed.

Initially rolling out the changes without public consultation, he later relented and a short consultation ran for 12 weeks from 1 September to 24 November 2023.

A total of 13,461 responses were received with over 25,000 comments.

The consultation response report can be viewed on the Department’s website here.

The new departmenta; RSE guidance for schools can now be read here.

TUV leader Jim Allister said over 74% of responses insisted that parental rights should take precedence on being informed of RSE lesson content.

“It is clear from the analysis of consultation responses published by the Department that there was an extremely strong response from parents and the general public. For any consultation to receive almost 13,500 responses is almost unheard of.

"This is clearly an issue which motivated many people. It is equally clear that the views of the public are massively against the changes proposed by the Secretary of State.

"Over 74% said that parents rights should take precedence when it comes to being informed of the content of RSE lessons, over 60% said that parents rights should take precedence in implementing the regulations and over 83% said that parents should have access to the resources used to teach RSE in schools.

“While I remain deeply concerned by the changes introduced to the curriculum, I am pleased to see that the Department at least encourages engagement with parents about RSE and recommends that parents who wish to see information which is being used to teach the subject in schools is “made available proactively” to them.

“I do, however, have concerns about the response. While parents have the right to withdraw their children from the elements of RSE dealing with abortion and contraception this has to be renewed every year (see paragraph 22). I also note that a parent’s wish to withdraw their child from lessons is only to be recognised as long as the child does not object (see paragraph 17).”

Mark Lambe of the Campaign Against RSE suggested that the guidance published by the Department will not satisfy the Secretary of State.

"It is clear from the consultation responses that parents reject outright the changes to RSE that have been imposed by the Secretary of State," he said.

"What is also clear is that the Department of Education has not developed a curriculum that reflects the intentions of both Chris Heaton-Harris and the CEDAW committee. It is, therefore, inevitable that the Secretary of State will pass further regulations to impose an even more extreme RSE curriculum in the coming months.

"While talks over the restoration of Stormont continue it should be noted that the Secretary of State will retain full control over abortion and RSE in Northern Ireland even after its return.

"For this reason we once again call on all parties to make the repeal of Section 9 of the Northern Ireland Executive Formation Act 2019 a red line issue in these negotiations. Failure to secure this will result in a sham government in Northern Ireland."