Single mother from Northern Ireland left in limbo over SEN nursery place for daughter who can't say 'Mummy'

Stacie Poots-Carson fears that her daughter Poppy who has severe learning disability, is non-verbal and has epilepsy will regress without specialist educational assistance.

Her mother said: “We thought we had a space at at Oakwood Assessment Centre in Belfast but it was withdrawn by the Education Authority (EA).

“The latest email said there still was no confirmed space and that they would give me a call when there is one.”

To make matters worse nearby Parkview Special School has closed its nursery unit.

Stacie said that her daughter Poppy, who has an older brother at Old Warren Primary School, “can’t communicate in any way shape or form”.

She said: “She can’t even call me ‘Mummy’. She shakes her head for ‘no’ but that’s the best we have.

“The help she would receive even getting three days a week at nursery would benefit her immensely.

“Even in the small space of time at Surestart there was wee things that we noticed had got better.

“Today (Wednesday) was her last day with Surestart – it’s been brilliant, but if we don’t have a nursery place that’s another year at home and all the work that’s been done over the past year is out the window.”

She added: “I think it’s disgusting that for a mainstream school there’s a date you apply and a date you find out, but we’ve been left in limbo.”

Stacie and Poppy are not the only ones left in limbo, with many parents and children in the same boat.

Following a briefing with the EA, DUP MLA Diane Dodds said figures showed hundreds of children with a Statement of Need still don’t know where their school place will be next year.

Mrs Dodds said: “This briefing confirmed for me that there has been a lack of preparation and planning within the Education Authority. These are the most vulnerable children in our system yet they are consistently left year after year fighting tooth and nail to know the details of their next school, assistance provision and transport.

“The Education Authority has a duty under Section 75 to ‘to address inequalities’. The treatment of our most vulnerable children is a matter of equality of treatment and provision. This will involve reform in the long term and a sufficient budget to provide for the needs of these children and young people.

“The immediate priority is to ensure that our children with Special Education Needs have an appropriate school place in appropriate accommodation and with teachers who are trained and supported to meet their needs.”

An EA spokesperson said: “Supporting children with SEN and ensuring all children with statements receive a placement which fully meets their needs remains a top priority for the Education Authority.

“We absolutely recognise that this is an extremely anxious time for those parents and children waiting for the confirmation of a school place.