Sion Mills Primary School celebrating transformation to integrated education status
The Department of Education has recently formally approved the school's Development Proposal to Transform.
The long-established school serves around 240 pupils in the Strabane area.
A ballot early last year resulted in 98.7% of parents voting for the change.
After that the school had to submit a Development Proposal to the Department of Education, including a Transformation Action Plan.
According to the Integrated Education Fund, the school already has "a long history and proud tradition of welcoming children from both communities and from all faiths andnone" and as a result was "already considered Integrated by many in the community".
Principal Louise Kingh said: “In everything we do as a school, we put the children and families first. We’d like to thank the parents for pointing the way forward. We know through experience that learningtogether in an inclusive environment, even from this young age, is what is best for all children."We are delighted to hear the great news that the Department of Education has approved our Development Proposal and that we can now be officially called an Integrated primary school.”
Tina Merron, Chief Executive of the Integrated Education Fund, said: “We congratulate the Board of Governors, staff and parents of Sion Mills Primary School on their successful Transformation to Integrated status. It has taken a lot of time, dedicationand commitment from the entire school community to complete this process and become an Integrated school. We look forward to welcoming Sion Mills Primary School to the growing community of Integrated schools across Northern Ireland.”