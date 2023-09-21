Sion Mills Primary School celebrating transformation to integrated education status

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department of Education has recently formally approved the school's Development Proposal to Transform.

The long-established school serves around 240 pupils in the Strabane area.

A ballot early last year resulted in 98.7% of parents voting for the change.

Pupils and staff at Sion Mills Primary School celebrating their successful parental ballot to transform to Integrated status.

After that the school had to submit a Development Proposal to the Department of Education, including a Transformation Action Plan.

According to the Integrated Education Fund, the school already has "a long history and proud tradition of welcoming children from both communities and from all faiths andnone" and as a result was "already considered Integrated by many in the community".

Principal Louise Kingh said: “In everything we do as a school, we put the children and families first. We’d like to thank the parents for pointing the way forward. We know through experience that learningtogether in an inclusive environment, even from this young age, is what is best for all children."We are delighted to hear the great news that the Department of Education has approved our Development Proposal and that we can now be officially called an Integrated primary school.”

