Special education staff at breaking point over long hours, big classes and assaults

Factors include long working hours, bigger classes, a lack of training and an acceptance by some employers that being assaulted by pupils is part of the job.

A motion to be debated today (Saturday) states that NASUWT members in special schools “believe that the situation in special schools has reached a crisis point which is not sustainable in the longer term and where remaining staff are at breaking point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says there has been a huge rise in the numbers of pupils being accepted into special schools with highly complex needs, including those likely to be violent and teachers are not getting the specialist training and support they need.

NASUWT general secretary Patrick Roach said members working in special education are at breaking point

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary said: “Just because a teacher works in a special school they should not be expected to put up with violence and abuse.

“In too many special schools teachers are expected to put up with unacceptable levels of assaults only to be told it is part of the job, given the challenging behaviours of their pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This can never be acceptable, special schools have a duty of care to their staff and it is about time that all employers took that responsibility seriously.”

NASUWT National Official Northern Ireland Justin McCamphill said: “Our members in special schools believe that the situation has reached a crisis point which is not sustainable in the longer term and where remaining staff are at breaking point.

“Teachers are routinely facing levels of violent behaviour and injury at work. Our members believe this is directly connected to funding pressures of special school.”

Another motion at today’s conference will be for menopause policies to be put in place in all schools and to raise awareness among employers and school leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NASWUT said that employers are still failing to recognise the impact which the menopause can have on many women and schools are often ill equipped to make reasonable adjustments to allow women to manage their symptoms.

The motion calls for all workplaces to “examine the Management Regulations of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) Legislation in relation to the physical working in schools and colleges, with specific emphasis on Reasonable Adjustments and the development of a policy to provide and maintain safe working spaces which create and sustain healthy physical working environments.”

It goes on to demand such policies are implemented so “the current culture whereby women feel that they must hide their symptoms is eradicated.”

Mr McCamphill said: “The majority of women will experience some or all of the symptoms of the menopause at some point in their lives and the NASUWT believes that, as teaching is a predominately female profession, addressing the menopause should be a high priority in all workplaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad