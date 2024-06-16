Special educational needs campaigners take 'equality' case to Stormont

Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate

​Parents of children with special educational needs (SEN) will be at Stormont on Monday morning as their campaign for a more equitable education system continues.

The event has been organised by SEN Reform NI, as survey results reveal that “significant concerns and challenges” in accessing educational opportunities are not being adequately addressed.

Among the concerns being raised around what the campaigners describe as a “SEN crisis,” is the unprecedented number of SEN children still waiting for a decision on their pre-school and primary place, and “inequities within the education system”.

The Stormont event – which will be attended by Education Minister Paul Givan, departmental officials and Education Authority representatives – includes separate panel discussions involving SEN experts and political representatives.

SEN Reform NI said Dr Paul Kavanagh will present its most recent survey of 479 families with a child, or children, with special educational needs or additional needs, currently within the NI education system.

“The event is a continued programme of lobbying carried out by SEN Reform NI who continue to engage with key decision makers, policy experts and politicians to ensure parents/carers and guardians are respected and included within their child(ren)s educational journey,” a spokesperson for the campaign group said.

Main finding of the survey include the “need for early intervention,” as the “wasted” early years and delayed support have a detrimental impact on each child’s development and well-being, and the high percentage of parents complaining that communication with the Education Authority is “very poor” (43%), or “poor” (23%).

The report’s eight key recommendations include:

– Ensuring early intervention through EA pupil support services in cooperation with healthservices at the point of need.

– Addressing the shortage of appropriate specialist placements and expanding the availability of suitable educational options for children with SEN.

– Enhancing the transparency, accountability, and responsiveness of the EA's SEN processes, with clear complaint and appeal procedures, regular reporting on performance against statutory duties, and ongoing engagement with parents and young people to inform continuous improvement.

In a statement ahead of the Stormont event, SEN Reform NI said: “With an unprecedented amount of children with special educational needs and additional needs still waiting for a decision on their pre-school and primary place, structural issues and inequities within the education system, SEN Reform NI – a group of parents promoting peer advocacy – have decided to take the issues to Stormont.”

