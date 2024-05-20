Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The chairman of Stormont’s all-party group on disability has said he supports the strike action being taken today by school staff – something which is hitting special schools most acutely.

Robbie Butler, the UUP MLA, said that having been a frontline worker (a fireman) for 20 years himself, he “gets it”.

Unite and Nipsa members will strike from today to Wednesday this week, while GMB members will strike today and tomorrow.

All three unions will also strike on June 3 and 4.

Robbie Butler MLA joins the picket line as union members employed by the Education Authority (non-teaching staff) go on strike

They are not demanding a percentage pay rise, per se; rather they want an overhaul of the pay scales in general.

The Education Authority has said that “the most significant impact is likely to be on school transport and special schools”, with classroom assistants, cooks, and bus drivers among those walking out.

Mr Butler told the News Letter that striking staff whom he has met are “supremely frustrated” by the situation.

"I do share their frustration and I’ll feed that into the party,” he said, adding that whilst pay deals have been struck already, the workers want to see a “realignment” of their roles – “especially given the incredible rise in numbers of kids with a special educational need”.

Striking school workers at Stormont today

What about the disruption being caused to special needs children and their families?

"There’s no doubt this action does impact on the most vulnerable,” Mr Butler replied.

"However, the people who serve them, serve them fantastically well when they are there so we need to recognise that and try to ensure we bring this to a satisfactory conclusion.”

Do you support the strike?

"Yes, I support industrial action in regard to this – but I’d always ask to minimise the disruption on our young people.

"I do support their call. I regret that it requires this it would be fair to say, but I understand… why they feel frustrated.”

But can Stormont afford to lift up the pay of every group which asks?

"We’re in a moment that’s been exacerbated by the failure to have a functioning executive for five years out of seven, to engage with and support and resource front-line workers.

"Having been a frontline worker for 20 years I understand that frustration.