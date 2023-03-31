News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

‘Staggering’ £10,000 disparity in the starting salary of fully qualified teachers in Northern Ireland and Scotland

Teachers in Northern Ireland are starting on salaries £10,000 less than their colleagues in Scotland, the Ulster Teacher’s Union conference has been told.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:36 BST- 2 min read

Jacquie White, general secretary of the teaching union, said teachers here are fighting for their professional lives.

She said: “A third of young teachers are quitting the profession after a few years so schools are finding it increasingly difficult to fill even core subject teaching jobs, often having to re-advertise or alter criteria.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“One of the main reasons for this brain drain is the staggering £10,000 disparity in the starting salary of fully qualified teachers here and, for instance, in Scotland.

Jacqui White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union
Jacqui White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union
Jacqui White, General Secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union
Most Popular

“Whereas here a newly qualified teacher starts on £24,137, there they’ll start on £32,217 from January 2024.

“Our last pay uplift was in September 2020, whereas our Scottish colleagues now have an agreement in place worth a salary increase in excess of inflation between January 2022 and January 2024.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Is it any wonder then that we are haemorrhaging our best hope for the future of the profession and for Northern Ireland? Young people are taking the education gained here to use elsewhere so there’s no payback for Northern Ireland – and who could blame them?”

The conference also heard of fears for future of rural communities if schools close.

Louise Creelman, President of the Ulster Teachers’ Union
Louise Creelman, President of the Ulster Teachers’ Union
Louise Creelman, President of the Ulster Teachers’ Union

Louise Creelman, president of the Ulster Teachers’ Union, said: “While in England it’s all about levelling up it seems that here our rural communities are under increasing threat in so many areas, from health to education.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Are closing GP surgeries especially in the west now to be matched by closing schools leaving rural communities with such rich traditions struggling for their very survival, let alone a future?

“If schools are closed or amalgamated, children in rural areas will have to be transported to new schools yet school transport too is currently in financial crisis. Where does that leave the thousands of rural families affected?

“In such rural areas the parental involvement is often much higher than in more urban settings and to take that school away would potentially sound the death knell for these historic and culturally rich areas.”

Northern IrelandScotlandEngland