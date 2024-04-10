Lola Shannon (age 12) from Ashfield Girls’ High School joined Louise Rice, Education Manager of National Museums NI and Tony Marron, Managing Director of Liberty IT at the launch of a new STEAM-focused workshop to inspire young people to develop their tech skills.

STEAM Studio powered by Liberty IT in partnership with National Museums NI, is a new, exciting collaborative workspace at the Ulster Museum, designed to connect coding and technology with the museum experience.

As part of the free programme, which includes complimentary return transport for schools availing of the workshop, students in Years 8 - 10 will be upskilled in coding that will enable them to design and create their own arcade game inspired by the museum’s applied art collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four-hour interactive workshop uses a school and C2K approved coding platform which means students and teachers will be able to continue their learning and work in school after the visit.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT said: “We are absolutely delighted to unveil the STEAM Studio at the Ulster Museum which we have designed and developed in partnership with National Museums NI and the Nerve Centre. This is a programme that combines science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to encourage creativity, problem-solving and collaboration. It was important to us that we created something that addressed the challenges of STEAM provision in education and the underrepresentation we’re still seeing across tech.

“As a business, we have some of the world’s best engineers and we are delighted that our teams will be part of this programme. Liberty IT employees will have the opportunity to impart their knowledge and experience, to educate and inspire Northern Ireland’s young tech talent of the future by volunteering to be a STEAM Studio ambassador.”

Louise Rice, education manager of National Museums NI said: “This is an exciting new workshop to add to our education programme at the museum and for the first time we are fusing technology and art to create a really interactive experience. We carried out a pilot scheme and tested the workshop with 170 students from a range of schools and the feedback was excellent, so we look forward to welcoming lots more pupils to enjoy it. We are thrilled that the free workshop is now live and available for secondary schools across Northern Ireland to book.”