Northern Ireland looks set to be the only part of the UK that will be unable to provide every baby with free books due to budget cuts.

The Bookstart Baby programme, run by the BookTrust NI, provided more than 20,000 families across the province with free books and reading advice every year.

The Department of Education had been contributing £75,000 a year to cover the cost of the scheme.

Reading to babies and toddlers has been shown to induce all kinds of developmental benefits

It is now facing an "extremely challenging" budget in 2023-24 that has already led to the end of DE funding for other hugely important schemes like free school meals, holiday payments and counselling for primary school children.

Under the Bookstart Baby scheme every family of a baby born in Northern Ireland received one or two books suitable for babies and toddlers.

They also received information about reading from their health visitor in each health trust.

Last year's books were called Zoom to the Moon and Tummy Time, and came with brightly coloured finger puppets.

Chris Eisenstadt, director of BookTrust NI is disappointed that the Department of Education is no longer able to fund the Bookstart Baby programme, but understands the very real financial pressures Government departments are facing at the current time

Director at BookTrust NI, Chris Eisenstadt said: “It is extremely disappointing that the Department of Education has been put in this position where they are unable to fund a scheme that really benefits babies and toddlers. Obviously it is also so disappointing that Northern Ireland is now the only UK region not to be able to fund such a scheme.

"Reading with children from an early age is part of fostering good mental health, both for the infants and the parents. It additionally builds attachment and helps the very young develop skills even before they have achieved literacy.

"It’s never too early to read to children. It’s something that helps build that calm, close relationship between parent and baby. It doesn’t matter if you don’t get through the book or a child chews some of the pages, brightly coloured picture books with different textures can help stimulate the minds of infants and helps them learn to focus and concentrate, aiding brain development.”

Chris added: "Children who are performing well towards the end of primary school are twice as likely to have been read to by parents during their early years. As children get older, literacy helps build empathy and understanding.

"The BookTrust NI do understand that there are so many financial pressures on Government departments at the moment, and sadly this [Bookstart Baby scheme] is not a statutory requirement.

"If we had an Education Minister working at the moment this situation might have been avoided though.”

Since June 2020, the Department of Education has part-funded the Bookstart Baby programme in Northern Ireland.

This allowed BookTrust NI to extend its delivery of Bookstart Baby packs and books to all families in the region.