Strangford Ferry: MLA says first morning of reduced service went smoothly - but cautions about difficulties ahead

The first morning of the reduced Strangford ferry service ran smoothly – but there are plenty of possible difficulties just ahead, an MLA has said.

The normal ferry service is suspended from Monday 14 October for five weeks, due to essential safety works at the Portaferry and Strangford slipways.

The service normally runs every half hour from 7:30am to 11pm but this will be replaced by a much reduced service, which will carry foot passengers only. Concerns have been raised about the impact on sport, business, commuters and education.

The three sailings on the first morning of the reduced service took place today at around 7:45am, 8am and 8:20am.

A smaller ferry is operating a reduced foot-passenger only service between Portaferry and Strangford during safety work on the slipways at both ports. Photo: Kellie Armstrong MLA.

The journey across the Lough by ferry is only a mile - but to make the same journey by road is about 46 miles in comparison.

Last week Strangford Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said she was very concerned that there would be chaos for schoolchildren trying to make their normal journey from Portaferry to Strangford on Monday morning.

However the travel plans all went well.

"It all went very smoothly this morning," Ms Armstrong told the News Letter yesterday morning. "The children were down quite early for the ferry, they normally would have got the 8:15am, but the parents actually were quite well

Normally the Strangford ferry is able to transport vehicles as well as passengers. Photo: PA

planned, and they were down for the 7:45am boat.

"Those pupils got off on the other side and got their connecting bus without any problem."

Her main concern is that if children don't continue to take the early boat that there might not be enough capacity on the last two boats to take them all.

The MLA would like to see the ferry’s canopy added in expectation of stormy weather, as it is currently open to the elements.

However a complicating factor is that roadworks will reduce the A20 on the Ards Peninsula to one lane for seven to ten days, due to a collapsed sea wall.

Mr Armstrong said that this work is due to begin on Tuesday so she was unable to say what impact it would have on traffic congestion in the area.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department has been made aware of erosion damage to a short segment of the sea wall adjacent to the A20 Portaferry Road, between Newtownards and Greyabbey. There are no immediate concerns about the structural integrity of the road.