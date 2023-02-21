STRIKES: Thousands of teachers and healthcare workers take action over fair pay and conditions - pictures
Thousands of education and health workers have today taken part in strike action.
By Gemma Murray
3 minutes ago
Four teaching unions took part in a half-day strike over pay - their first walkout in six years - with most schools closing until midday.
For health and public service unions, Unite, Unison, Nipsa and GMB, this is further action in a pay dispute.
Teachers, nurses, ambulance and hospital staff have been taking to picket lines.
