Student Safety Campaign 2025 launched ahead of Freshers Week with Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and Belfast Metropolitan College

The PSNI have launched this year’s student safety campaign with Freshers’ Week around the corner, in partnership with Queen’s University Belfast, Ulster University and Belfast Metropolitan College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the campaign’s aim of encouraging safe and respectful behaviour, it comes at a time when students across the country and further afield, arrive in Belfast to start their student journey.

This campaign also provides a crucial opportunity for students to learn more about the police in their area, engaging with their local policing team and raising any concerns they may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the student safety campaign launch, Belfast City Chief Inspector, Mark Conway said: “In previous years, we have always welcomed new students, along with returning students for the start of their academic year, and this year is no different.

PSNI

"We want students, no matter what stage they are in their studies, to feel safe and well informed about what is happening in their area.

"Students’ safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance to us, along with the safety of the wider community in the area.

"We want to reassure students that your local policing team is here for you and we will continue to work closely with partners across further and higher education campuses, as well as Belfast City Council, over the next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This campaign will provide essential crime prevention advice directly to students, by engaging with them at every opportunity and will be available at any time through our social media channels.

"For all students, especially for new ones, we understand how exciting it can seem to find their own independence, however, it can feel overwhelming too and this why we want to be accessible at all times.

“In addition to this, a major part of student life is the busy nightlife and we want to ensure the safety of those who are out.

"Our officers will be visible and we remain committed in creating safer spaces across all our local communities, which is an essential part of the Tackling Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) Action Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Furthermore, our successful initiative, Ask for Angela was launched three years ago, with over 400 bars and clubs signing up across Northern Ireland.

"It is a simple, yet effective, initiative that allows those who may find themselves in a vulnerable situation with a quick and discreet way to access the help they need. Should any issues arise ‘Ask for Angela’ at participating venues."

Discussing the launch of this year’s campaign, Ryan Rankin, Neighbourhood Engagement Officer, at Queen’s, said: "As we prepare to welcome new and returning students to Queen’s, student safety and wellbeing remains a top priority. We are proud to again support the Student Safety Campaign in partnership with the PSNI and our education colleagues.

"Starting university is an exciting time, but we recognise it can also feel daunting, particularly for those living away from home for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This campaign plays a vital role in helping students feel safe and connected to the support networks available to them.

“We are committed to working closely with the local community, statutory agencies, and our student body to ensure a safe and respectful environment for all.

"Through awareness-raising, engagement, and access to support services, we want to empower our students to look after themselves and one another through this important chapter of their lives.”

Una Calvert, Community Relations Officer at Ulster University added: “Ulster University is firmly committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through comprehensive security measures, support services and community partnerships, we strive to maintain a safe environment where students can pursue their academic and personal goals in confidence.

"Our strong partnership with the PSNI has been vital in enhancing student safety.

"By working closely together, we have built a proactive approach that not only addresses challenges swiftly but also strengthens the sense of security and trust across our university community.

"This year we will continue to develop and support student safety initiatives in the run up to the start of the term and throughout the academic year”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paula Irvine, Student Wellbeing Manager and Deputy Designated Safeguarding Manager at Belfast Met, said: “Belfast Met is looking forward to welcoming our new and returning students to college campuses over the coming weeks, we want to ensure that all our students feel safe in their new surroundings and that they show respect to their neighbours.

"We are fully supportive of the Student Safety Campaign, and we will work in conjunction with all partners to promote security for our students and good relations with the wider community, whilst also strongly encouraging our students to avail of the support services on offer to them.

"We wish all our students a safe, meaningful, and enjoyable experience during their studies at Belfast Met.”

Councillor Ruth Brooks, Chair of People and Communities Committee at Belfast City Council, said: “Belfast is a welcoming, vibrant city, and we want every student who comes here, whether for the first time or returning, to feel safe, supported, and part of our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This campaign is an important way of ensuring students know where to turn for advice, support and reassurance, while also encouraging respect for the people and neighbourhoods they live in.