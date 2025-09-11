Students building their future through Choice Housing

Seven students from Ulster University and Queen’s University Belfast are getting the opportunity to explore a range of career opportunities through Choice Housing’s 2025/26 Student Placement Programme.

The students will work across a range of departments, including HR, Corporate Services, Energy, Finance, ICT and Assets whilst earning a competitive salary, including all associated benefits and flexible working hours.

The programme, which launched in 2020, was set up in memory of former Choice colleague, Brian McKenna, who, during his twenty years with the housing association, made a huge contribution to the lives of tenants, colleagues, and the communities he worked in. Brian was particularly committed to working to improve the lives and opportunities for young people – both professionally and personally.

Lawrence Jackson, Group Director of Corporate Services at Choice, said: “Choice has a key role to play not only in providing homes, but in supporting communities to thrive through investing in our communities.

Pictured (L-R) is Choice Housings 2025/26 Student Placement group: Shelann Patton, Connie Woods, Andrew Patterson, Katie Murphy, Adam Simpson, Rosie Harkness and Hannah McAllister.

“Focusing on economic resilience and well-being, our community investment programme works in partnership with like-minded organisations on initiatives aimed at offering tangible benefits to individuals and their local communities.

“Working alongside Queens and Ulster University, Choice is offering young people the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in a working environment, allowing them to test out particular career paths and gain an insight into their own career interests and goals.”

During their time with Choice, students receive support from a dedicated line manager who guides them as they develop skills aimed at preparing them for employment, through practical learning and real time problem solving.

Whilst earning a salary during the year's placement, there is also the opportunity for the students to win payment of their final year's tuition fee, through competing in a business innovation programme. As part of this process, students will be expected to present their project to senior members of the Choice team and alongside their peers.

The winner of the 2024 Scholarship challenge, Elliot Stewart, who spent a year with the ICT team won his final year’s tuition for his strategic proposal to implement a centrally managed digital signage system across our sheltered living schemes.

Designed to seamlessly integrate with the newly installed lobby screens, this system will significantly increase tenant engagement, streamline communication, and strengthen community cohesion.