Entrance to De La Salle High School, Downpatrick. Google StreetView

The Secondary Schools Students Union Northern Ireland (SSUNI), which was founded to represent students during the coronavirus pandemic amid concerns about examinations, has now added its voice to those opposed to the amalgamation of St Patrick's Grammar School, De La Salle High School and St Mary’s High School following protests in the Co Down town earlier this week.

The school's parents’ association, the Red High PFA, has criticised the decision making process behind the merger and creation of a 1,600 pupil, voluntary grammar school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans were given the go-ahead by the then Education Minister Michelle McIlveen last year.

SSUNI president, Eilidh O’Connor, said in a statement on Friday: “If the pandemic taught us one thing in education, it is that we cannot make decisions about students without students. The area planning decision in Downpatrick flies in the face of countless promises from the Department of Education to not only hear, but listen to students on issues that affect them.”

She continued: “There is no issue that affects a student more than the closure of their school. For the Department to place over 1400 students in a new school, against their will, without including them in the consultation process is unjustifiable - and outrageous when it is blatantly acknowledged to be against their wishes.”