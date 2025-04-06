Teachers agree to pay deal: 5.5% increase agreed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After months of non-stop negotiations, Teacher Unions across Northern Ireland have officially accepted a 5.5% pay increase, putting an end to the ongoing industrial action. The agreement was reached by the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC); it represents the five major unions in the education sector. This agreement addresses the financial demands, but the question and ongoing issues surrounding teacher workload remain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Education Minister Paul Givan has welcomed the decision, emphasizing the considerable efforts that had gone into securing the necessary funding within the 2024/25 education budget. “This deal reflects my strong support for teachers and their crucial role in shaping the futures of our children,” said Minister Givan.

For many, the new agreement is more than just a pay increase; it is a long-overdue recognition of the pressures faced by teachers today. Teachers are no strangers to strike action: over the last few years, we have seen a series of strikes and heightened frustrations within the teaching profession. Many have continuously demanded better pay and, of course, working conditions.

Key Details of the Agreement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

Under the newly agreed-upon deal, Newly Qualified Teachers (NQTs) in Northern Ireland will see their starting salaries rise to £31,650—this is an additional £1,650 this year alone. This increase is a continual boost that has already raised salaries for new teachers by more than £7,500 since the Executive’s return last year.

In addition to the salary increase, teachers will also receive back pay for the period starting from September 2024. For example, a full-time teacher on the starting salary will receive £1,237.50 in back pay before deductions, while those further up the pay scale can expect a larger amount, which will be subject to the pay scale of the individual teacher.

Workload Concerns Addressed:

While the pay may be seen as 'financial improvements,' the question regarding teacher workload still emerges as a concern and is also a key component of the new agreement. In an effort to address the heavy burden on teachers, DUP Education Minister Mr. Givan has announced the implementation of an Independent Review Panel with the aim to examine teacher workload and provide recommendations for improvements by November 2025.

The panel will consist of representatives from both unions and management, ensuring that a well-rounded and breadth of educational perspectives are considered when exploring practical solutions to ease the pressures that teachers are facing. The ongoing challenge of lesson preparation, marking, and administrative duties alongside the teaching has become a key issue for teachers, and this panel will aim to do its utmost to work towards making real, pragmatic, and long-term changes for our teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This pay deal is part of the TransformED strategy, a government initiative aimed at reforming education delivery across Northern Ireland. According to Mr. Givan, the resolution of industrial action will provide much-needed stability to schools, allowing the education system to refocus on its primary goal: delivering high-quality education to all pupils.

Looking ahead: