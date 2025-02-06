Teachers to take 'action short of strike' starting Monday next week after rejecting pay deal

File photo of a teacher and students in a classroom. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The majority of teachers in Northern Ireland are set to start industrial action short of striking after rejecting a pay offer.

A 5.5% wage increase, backdated to September, was tabled by education employers last week, but was this evening (6th) rejected by the main unions representing teachers.

Industrial action short of strike will begin on Monday (10th).

Union representatives say the deal was unacceptable due to a clause they suspected could have been used to restrict future industrial action.

Teaching unions say their members want negotiations to be strictly about pay, while management say they need to address industrial action that they believe is too frequent in school. Photo credit: PA/PA Wire

They said they wanted the offer to be only about pay, not any other considerations – and felt that a statement of teachers’ working hours and conditions amounted to “a signal that their employers do not believe that they are currently fulfilling their contractual obligations”, which unions branded “unnecessary and insulting”.

Management representatives described the 5.5% salary boost as “a substantial offer” – and claimed that while unions balloted teachers “solely on the grounds of pay”, management also want to “ensure a sustained period of stability for pupils that is free from industrial action”.

The management side also complained that action short of strikes has been “an almost permanent feature in schools for nearly a decade”, impacting on inspection reports, extra-curricular activities and school improvement planning.

Management side chair, Eve Bremner, said high-ups “cannot accept a position where teachers are not fulfilling their contractual duties”, adding: “It is important that industrial action is only taken as a last resort in any dispute.”

An umbrella group representing the five main unions, the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council (NITC), said they remain committed to engaging in further negotiations in an effort to reach a clear and unrestricted pay award.

NITC chair Jacquie White, who is general secretary of the Ulster Teachers’ Union (UTU), said UTU members had raised concerns around the clarity of the offer and indicated that they were unable to accept at this time.

“We do, however, remain committed to seeking a way forward which delivers resolution for our members,” she said.

NITC secretary Mark McTaggart, who is also Irish National Teacher Organisation (INTO) northern secretary, said their members had said they were unhappy with the perceived restrictions included in last week’s offer.

“It is disappointing that ongoing negotiations have failed to find an amicable resolution,” he said.

“INTO remains committed to finding an uplift that is acceptable to our members, in the meantime.”

NITC vice chair Justin McCamphill, who is also an NASUWT national official, said: “Our members have made clear that the offer as presented to them last week was not acceptable.

“Management side need to draft a pay offer which will meet the legitimate expectations of teachers, action short of strike action will commence on Monday.”

Meanwhile, members of the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) have voted to accept the pay offer.

The union’s Northern Ireland national secretary, Graham Gault, said: “While the membership of NAHT voted in favour of accepting the offer, the wider NITC position means that the offer has not been ratified by all unions and will, therefore, not be progressed in its current form.