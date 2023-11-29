Teacher strikes finished today at noon – but the later starting time proved getting to school was too difficult for many pupils.
Here are some images from picket lines.
1.
Staff at St Malachy’s In Belfast on Strike on Wednesday as Most schools in Northern Ireland are expected to be closed until midday on Wednesday due to a strike. Photo: pacemaker
2.
Striking teachers Photo: freelance
3.
St Dominics teaching staff on the picket line in west Belfast on Wednesday as Most schools in Northern Ireland are expected to be closed until midday on Wednesday due to a strike. Photo: pacemaker
4.
Teachers from five unions are taking part in the half-day industrial action, mainly due to a long-running dispute over pay.
There will be further disruption on Friday as school support staff stage a 24-hour strike. Photo: pacemaker