Teaching strikes ended today at noon but the timing proved impossible for students to make their way to class

By Gemma Murray
Published 29th Nov 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 14:38 GMT

Here are some images from picket lines.

Staff at St Malachy’s In Belfast on Strike on Wednesday as Most schools in Northern Ireland are expected to be closed until midday on Wednesday due to a strike.

Striking teachers

Striking teachers Photo: freelance

St Dominics teaching staff on the picket line in west Belfast on Wednesday as Most schools in Northern Ireland are expected to be closed until midday on Wednesday due to a strike.

Teachers from five unions are taking part in the half-day industrial action, mainly due to a long-running dispute over pay. There will be further disruption on Friday as school support staff stage a 24-hour strike.

