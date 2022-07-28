The Jans Group helps apprentices and Erasmus students carve out future careers

The Jans Group is currently assisting seven apprentices and three Erasmus students to carve out their future careers within Northern Ireland.

Established in 2019 and located in a 10,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Antrim, the group operates in three companies. These include ETRUX a company specialising in commercial vehicle conversion, rental and leasing, Jans Offsite Solutions which manufactures holiday lodges, glamping pods and houseboats and Jans Lifestyle, a retailer of leisure equipment and campervan hire and purchase.

The 10 apprentices and Erasmus students are currently working across all companies and are getting the chance to expand their skills in manufacturing, joinery and engineering, all while gaining on-the-job experience.

According to Ronan Hamill, chief executive officer of the Jans Group such experience is ‘invaluable’ and is ‘vital when it comes to producing a pool of well qualified young people and in preventing a ‘brain drain’ to larger towns, cities and even other countries’.

“One of our main missions here at the Jans Group is to help those interested in a manufacturing career, to develop the skills they require, which is why we were so keen to offer an apprenticeship and an Erasmus programme,” explained Ronan.

“Taking part in an apprenticeship or an Erasmus programme, enables young people to develop their skills on the job, which is invaluable when it comes to developing a successful career in the years to come.

“We believe that apprenticeship programmes in particular, are vital when it comes to producing a pool of well qualified young people and in preventing a ‘brain drain’ to larger towns, cities and even other countries.

“We’re delighted with how our apprentices and Erasmus students are performing so far and we hope that this opportunity will help them succeed in their career paths, whatever they choose to do – hopefully some of our Erasmus students may return to the Jans Group in the near future!”

Privately owned, The Jans Group is already a major employer in Northern Ireland and by the end of 2021 they employ over 200 people at its head office in Antrim and other locations across the UK.

Reflecting on his experience thus far, Robbie McCaughan from Belfast, a participant in the Group’s apprenticeship programme, explained: “I have really enjoyed my experience at the Jans Group so far.

“I have been working here for three months now and during that time, I have had the chance to work on the high-end holiday lodges, developing my joinery skills.

“Programmes like this are so important and thanks to the Jans Group, I have been able to learn new things while getting real life experience on the job, which I know will serve me well in my future career.”

Elsewhere, Anna Gregoriou has joined the Jans Group as an Erasmus student from the University of Cyprus and claims that this experience has enabled her to grow and develop vital skills, both in terms of her career and life in general.

She continued: “Moving to a new country to work was quite daunting initially, but the team at the Jans Group have been so welcoming and helpful.

“So far, I have been working on the design of several engineering projects and producing 3D drawings for production, which has enabled me to learn more about manufacturing principles, working in a team as well as enhancing my ability to work under pressure to meet deadlines and to develop my skillset, which will no doubt be a huge help when I go back to my studies in Cyprus.

“Northern Ireland has a great manufacturing reputation around the world and it’s not difficult to see why with companies like the Jans Group.