21 students at Campbell College opened their A Level and BTEC results today (Thursday 15th August 2024) in the first year for Northern Ireland schools since 2019 where no adjustments were made to compensate students for the impact of Covid. Overall Campbell pupils delivered a steady performance with 1 in 3 pupils (31%) achieving A*/A or Distinction*/Distinction which matches the College’s results in 2019. 85% of pupils achieved A*-C or Distinction*-Merit in BTEC, representing a marginal increase since 2019 for the College. 2019 results were the best the College had delivered in 15 years. Pictured is Ben Law being congratulated by his Mum, Cathy Law. Photo: freelance