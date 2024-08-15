A Level results at Bloomfield Collegiate School in east Belfast.Left too right. Tamima Uddin - A, B, B with Rebecca Elliott- A, A, A. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeA Level results at Bloomfield Collegiate School in east Belfast.Left too right. Tamima Uddin - A, B, B with Rebecca Elliott- A, A, A. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
A Level results at Bloomfield Collegiate School in east Belfast.Left too right. Tamima Uddin - A, B, B with Rebecca Elliott- A, A, A. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

These pictures show students delight as Northern Ireland continues to be the highest performing region in the UK for BTEC, AS and A level examination results

By Gemma Murray
Published 15th Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 12:37 BST
Education Minister Paul Givan has congratulated young people receiving their BTEC, AS and A level examination results.

Around a third of our A level students were awarded the highest grades of A* to A and Northern Ireland continues to be the highest performing region in the United Kingdom at these grades.

The percentage of students being awarded grades A* to E was 98.5%.

Results day at Belfast High

Results day at Belfast High Photo: PACEMAKER

21 students at Campbell College opened their A Level and BTEC results today (Thursday 15th August 2024) in the first year for Northern Ireland schools since 2019 where no adjustments were made to compensate students for the impact of Covid. Overall Campbell pupils delivered a steady performance with 1 in 3 pupils (31%) achieving A*/A or Distinction*/Distinction which matches the College’s results in 2019. 85% of pupils achieved A*-C or Distinction*-Merit in BTEC, representing a marginal increase since 2019 for the College. 2019 results were the best the College had delivered in 15 years. Pictured is Ben Law being congratulated by his Mum, Cathy Law.

Pictured is Ben Law being congratulated by his Mum, Cathy Law. Photo: freelance

Overall Campbell pupils delivered a steady performance with 1 in 3 pupils (31%) achieving A*/A or Distinction*/Distinction which matches the College’s results in 2019. 85% of pupils achieved A*-C or Distinction*-Merit in BTEC, representing a marginal increase since 2019 for the College. 2019 results were the best the College had delivered in 15 years.

Photo: freelance

Grosvenor Grammar School students receiving A-level and AS results.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Grosvenor Grammar School students receiving A-level and AS results.Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press. Photo: pacemaker

